Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 450 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $7.7550.

Yamaha Motor Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., traded over the counter in the U.S. under the symbol YAMHF, is a Japan?based manufacturer of a broad range of motorized products. Founded in 1955 as an offshoot of Yamaha Corporation, the company is headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Its portfolio encompasses two? and four?wheeled vehicles such as motorcycles, scooters, all?terrain vehicles, side?by?sides and utility vehicles, as well as marine products including outboard motors, personal watercraft and small boats.

Beyond on?road and off?road vehicles, Yamaha Motor designs and produces power products, including portable generators, multipurpose engines, pumps and residential energy systems.

