iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 12,640 shares.The stock last traded at $110.25 and had previously closed at $110.17.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 446,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,861 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 146.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 276.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

