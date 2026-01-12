Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.12, but opened at $33.8450. Cap Gemini shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 3,469 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley cut Cap Gemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Cap Gemini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cap Gemini presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS: CGEMY), commonly known as Capgemini, is a global professional services and consulting firm that provides technology-led business transformation services. The company’s core activities include management and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services. Capgemini delivers solutions across the digital value chain, combining strategy, design, engineering and operations to help clients modernize legacy systems, implement cloud platforms, deploy data and AI capabilities, and secure IT environments.

Founded in 1967 by Serge Kampf and headquartered in Paris, Capgemini has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic footprint.

