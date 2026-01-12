ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $35.1660, with a volume of 128636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ODDITY Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ODDITY Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.17.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ODDITY Tech in the second quarter worth about $54,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 134.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

