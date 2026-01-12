Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.07, but opened at $24.33. Oculis shares last traded at $23.7550, with a volume of 42,265 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OCS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Oculis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oculis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Oculis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oculis

Oculis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 12,915.42% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Oculis by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Oculis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.