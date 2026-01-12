Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.85, but opened at $80.00. Rich Sparkle shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 299,235 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Rich Sparkle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rich Sparkle currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Rich Sparkle
Rich Sparkle Price Performance
Rich Sparkle Company Profile
Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rich Sparkle
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Rich Sparkle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rich Sparkle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.