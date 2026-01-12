Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.85, but opened at $80.00. Rich Sparkle shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 299,235 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Rich Sparkle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rich Sparkle currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50.

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

