Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.02, but opened at $34.00. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $34.9050, with a volume of 63,356 shares traded.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $567.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.540–1.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -836.36%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,540.08. The trade was a 28.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

