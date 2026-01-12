BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.01 and last traded at $114.7960, with a volume of 10845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.4651 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 867.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

