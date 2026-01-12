BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.01 and last traded at $114.7960, with a volume of 10845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.4651 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 867.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

