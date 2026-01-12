FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $56.36, with a volume of 28679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.5816.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 203.2% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,846 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,629 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

