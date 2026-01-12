Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.7710, with a volume of 37492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $842.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
