Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.07 and last traded at $85.1090, with a volume of 63018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.64.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

