Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $65.7180, with a volume of 89121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.
The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1041 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile
The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure. SECT was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Main Funds.
