Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $65.7180, with a volume of 89121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 9.1%

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1041 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SECT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1,823.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter.

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure. SECT was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Main Funds.

