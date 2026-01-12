Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.2450, with a volume of 302982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUFG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

