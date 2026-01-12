TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$173.00 Price Target at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$161.00.

Shares of TFII stock traded down C$0.51 on Monday, hitting C$153.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$102.57 and a twelve month high of C$201.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.84. The firm has a market cap of C$12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 5.67%.The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 12.2345048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Joseph Saperstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.86, for a total transaction of C$119,860.00. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

