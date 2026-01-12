Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given a C$36.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$36.00 price objective by research analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Ag Growth International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of AFN stock traded down C$2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.70. 260,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,433. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$17.93 and a 1 year high of C$46.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.38. The firm has a market cap of C$502.20 million, a PE ratio of -55.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$389.43 million for the quarter. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer.

