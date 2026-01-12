NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

NanoXplore Stock Up 3.3%

GRA traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.78. 404,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,297. The stock has a market cap of C$504.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.40. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.44 million for the quarter. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoXplore will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.