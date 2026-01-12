Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM):

1/9/2026 – Tower Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

12/31/2025 – Tower Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Tower Semiconductor had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Tower Semiconductor had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Tower Semiconductor had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Tower Semiconductor had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Tower Semiconductor had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Tower Semiconductor had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Tower Semiconductor had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

