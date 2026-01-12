Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.68 and last traded at C$20.41, with a volume of 111146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.79.

Several research firms have commented on OLA. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of C$382.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orla Mining news, insider John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$528,300.00. Also, insider Paul Schmidt sold 2,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total transaction of C$44,506.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,082 shares in the company, valued at C$140,950.08. The trade was a 24.00% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,992. 51.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

