Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNR. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$154.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.33.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR traded down C$1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$136.40. 472,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$134.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$126.11 and a 1-year high of C$154.56. The stock has a market cap of C$83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile



CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

