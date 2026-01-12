SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $281.36 and last traded at $278.4540, with a volume of 100499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.64.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.99 and a 200-day moving average of $229.14. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

