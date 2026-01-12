Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.7190, with a volume of 2908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $685.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 47,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

