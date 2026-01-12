First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.5270, with a volume of 10780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $592.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.