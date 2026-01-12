First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.5270, with a volume of 10780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $592.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.53.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Shots officially fired…
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.