A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.5199, with a volume of 27658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Moller-Maersk currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Up 7.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.88.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts forecast that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

Featured Articles

