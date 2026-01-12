F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,271 and last traded at GBX 1,265, with a volume of 327381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,268.

Specifically, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 78 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,263 per share, for a total transaction of £985.14. Also, insider Rain Newton Smith purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,263 per share, with a total value of £985.14. In other news, insider Stephen Russell purchased 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,268 per share, with a total value of £14,911.68.

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.64. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.

F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.

The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

