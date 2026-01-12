Wheels Up Experience Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,901 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 128% compared to the typical volume of 5,666 call options.
In related news, insider Meaghan Danielle Wells sold 47,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,475.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 526,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,550.82. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Briffa sold 86,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $106,779.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 866,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,004.10. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:UP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 47,572,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,816. The company has a market capitalization of $746.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.34. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.49 million during the quarter.
Wheels Up Experience Inc is a membership-driven private aviation company that provides on-demand charter flights and flight card services to corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates a combination of owned and managed aircraft, including turboprops and light to midsize jets, and supplements its fleet through a network of partner operators. Its digital platform allows members to book flights, manage itineraries and access empty-leg opportunities with real-time pricing and availability.
Through tiered membership programs, Wheels Up offers flexible access to private air travel without the long-term commitments typically associated with fractional ownership.
