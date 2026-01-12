Blast Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.14 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Blast token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Blast has a total market capitalization of $40.79 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blast has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,327.31 or 0.99820439 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,542,381,144 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 53,520,845,974.67973 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00077631 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,631,592.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

