DeXe (DEXE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.99 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00003930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $129.69 million and $29.99 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeXe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,327.31 or 0.99820439 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 83,733,681.65159213 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 3.62197428 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $28,901,895.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeXe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeXe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.