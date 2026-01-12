Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 858,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $297,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,666,732,000 after buying an additional 246,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,887,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,334,918,000 after buying an additional 351,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $1,296,565,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,039,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,595,000 after purchasing an additional 553,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.88.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of SHW opened at $352.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.