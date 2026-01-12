Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,166,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $947,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG opened at $141.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.75%.
More Procter & Gamble News
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha argues the market is wrong and P&G is a buy — the piece upgrades the rating, highlighting durable cash flows and long-term compounding potential that could attract value investors. Procter & Gamble: The Market Is Wrong – It’s Time To Buy This Compounder (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target (to $150) but maintained a Buy — signals some near-term valuation cooling yet continued analyst conviction that P&G has upside from current levels. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes P&G is a trending stock and summarizes factors investors should watch (demand trends, promotions, dividend profile), useful for short-term traders but not a firm directional catalyst. Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis on Yahoo Finance frames the story as a trade-off: legal scrutiny vs. new CEO emphasis on pricing — legal risk raises uncertainty, but stronger pricing execution would support margins and investor confidence. Should Legal Scrutiny And New CEO Focus On Pricing Shape Procter & Gamble’s (PG) Investment Narrative?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory action: P&G agreed to change Crest kids’ toothpaste packaging after concerns raised by the Texas AG — this creates near-term legal/regulatory overhang and potential reputational risk. Procter & Gamble changes Crest toothpaste packaging to address Texas AG fluoride concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $158 from $170) as 2026 models were reset — the cut, even with an Overweight call, signals lower near-term upside from previous analyst expectations. Wells Fargo Trims Procter & Gamble (PG) Target as 2026 Models Reset
- Negative Sentiment: Market-watch pieces and a Seeking Alpha “still not a buy” write-up highlight valuation concerns (multiples vs. growth) and recent softness in category demand — these narratives feed selling pressure and explain continued volatility. Procter & Gamble: A Wide Moat, Solid Business – And Still Not A Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term technical/market signal: coverage flagged P&G hitting a 52-week low recently, which can amplify downside momentum as momentum traders and funds react. Procter & Gamble Hits 52-Week Low: Buy Opportunity or Warning Sign?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
