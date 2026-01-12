Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,166,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $947,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $141.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

