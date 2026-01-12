Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $130.00 target price on Visteon in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Visteon stock opened at $101.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.15. Visteon has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Visteon had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $65,461.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,311,480.54. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Visteon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Visteon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

