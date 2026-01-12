Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barrington Research from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

HAE opened at $82.01 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 12.67%.The firm had revenue of $327.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 6,700.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2,640.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

