D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytosorbents has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 0.3%

Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 101.14% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 5,058,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 149.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.1% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,288,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, is a medical device company focused on critical care and extracorporeal blood purification. The company’s flagship product, CytoSorb, is a hemoadsorption cartridge designed to remove excessive inflammatory mediators such as cytokines, bilirubin and myoglobin from a patient’s blood. By targeting the molecular drivers of hyperinflammation, CytoSorb is intended to stabilize patients undergoing septic shock, cardiac surgery, trauma and organ failure.

CytoSorb has secured regulatory clearance in Europe (CE mark) and is available in more than 65 countries, with a growing presence in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

