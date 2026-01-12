MetFi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.98 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $33.69 thousand worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,748.87 or 1.00332687 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MetFi

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 450,254,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 450,254,229.88256036 with 275,579,004.23700355 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.05901819 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $27,951.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

