Palu Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (PALU)

Palu (PALU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Palu has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Palu token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Palu has a market cap of $3.12 million and $6.71 million worth of Palu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,748.87 or 1.00332687 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Palu Token Profile

Palu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Palu’s official Twitter account is @palucto.

Palu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Palu (PALU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Palu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Palu is 0.00311439 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $5,925,143.32 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Palu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Palu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Palu using one of the exchanges listed above.

