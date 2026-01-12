Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,823.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 178.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1%

Tesla stock opened at $445.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla News Roundup

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.54.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

