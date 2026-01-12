Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,823.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 178.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tesla Stock Up 2.1%
Tesla stock opened at $445.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83.
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla set several public 2026 deadlines for self?driving, robotics (Optimus), a flashy Roadster demo and Cybercab volume production — a “prove?it” year that could materially re?rate the stock if milestones are met. Tesla faces several self-imposed deadlines in ‘prove-it’ year
- Positive Sentiment: Tangible demand signal: reports show Tesla logged its best month ever in China, supporting near?term delivery momentum and revenue upside. Weekend Round-Up: Tesla’s Best Month In China
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators predict EV sales could return to growth in 2026 (Model Y refresh and second-half recovery cited), which would support revenue and margin improvement. Prediction: Tesla’s EV Sales Will Return to Growth in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Wider investor access via tokenized stocks is being touted by crypto leaders as an adoption tailwind — could broaden demand for large caps like Tesla over time. Brian Armstrong Says ‘Tokenized Stocks Will Be Huge’
- Neutral Sentiment: Evercore and other analysts warn near?term trading could be sideways as the market waits for 2026 execution on product and autonomy milestones — a sign of tempered near?term expectations. Why Evercore Expects Tesla (TSLA) Shares to Trade Sideways
- Neutral Sentiment: xAI (Elon Musk’s AI startup) is burning cash rapidly — not directly Tesla’s business but a potential distraction or source of capital allocation concern for investors watching Musk’s commitments. Meta Signs Nuclear Energy Deals; xAI cash burn noted
- Negative Sentiment: Independent research shops and some analysts maintain sell/underperform views (GLJ Research kept a sell rating despite a price?target tweak), which could cap rallies if reiterated. Tesla Gains Wall Street Attention as GLJ Maintains Sell Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure and long?term market share risks are highlighted in pieces profiling rivals “racing to dethrone Tesla,” a reminder that EV/robotaxi competition is intensifying. 5 Companies Racing to Dethrone Tesla
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary on an elevated “Elon premium” and valuation concerns warns that the stock is sensitive to execution and sentiment shocks; misses on the 2026 milestones could trigger sharp downside. Tesla: The Elon Premium Is Off The Charts
In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.54.
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
