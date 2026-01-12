Westwood Wealth Management Sells 79,205 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares $SOXL

Westwood Wealth Management cut its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,205 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares accounts for 2.9% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 232.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 264,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 772.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,657,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $53.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.