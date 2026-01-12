Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,059,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 112,130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $347,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after buying an additional 1,257,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,140 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,971,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $3,528,361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,289,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $28.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Zacks Research raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

