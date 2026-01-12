Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,609,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $396,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,016,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,925,000 after purchasing an additional 326,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,659,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,637,640,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Argus reduced their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.84.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,925. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,525. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $280.82 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Positive Sentiment: Truist started coverage on Accenture with a $317 price target, signaling analyst confidence and implying meaningful upside vs. the current share price. Truist starts coverage on Accenture (ACN) with $317 price target

Truist started coverage on Accenture with a $317 price target, signaling analyst confidence and implying meaningful upside vs. the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its full-year FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.77 (from $13.61) and bumped FY2027 to $14.66 (from $14.20), which supports a constructive medium?term earnings outlook for ACN.

Zacks Research raised its full-year FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.77 (from $13.61) and bumped FY2027 to $14.66 (from $14.20), which supports a constructive medium?term earnings outlook for ACN. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks made modest adjustments across outer-year forecasts (FY2028 trimmed slightly to $16.00 from $16.04) — a very small change that likely has limited immediate market impact.

Zacks made modest adjustments across outer-year forecasts (FY2028 trimmed slightly to $16.00 from $16.04) — a very small change that likely has limited immediate market impact. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near-term quarterly estimates: Q2 2026 to $2.88 (from $2.97), Q3 2026 to $3.62 (from $3.64), and Q4 2026 to $3.34 (from $3.38). Those downward tweaks to 2026 quarters can pressure short-term sentiment and the stock.

Zacks cut several near-term quarterly estimates: Q2 2026 to $2.88 (from $2.97), Q3 2026 to $3.62 (from $3.64), and Q4 2026 to $3.34 (from $3.38). Those downward tweaks to 2026 quarters can pressure short-term sentiment and the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered its Q1 2028 estimate to $4.43 (from $4.54) and trimmed some other individual quarters, adding to the mixed/near-term negative tone from the research note.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

