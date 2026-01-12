SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 659.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101,704 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $54,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 207,712 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,813,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,278 shares during the period. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 187.7% during the second quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

