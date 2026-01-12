Westwood Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Westwood Wealth Management cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $30.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

