Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 26th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EVF opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks high current income while preserving capital. Externally managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management following its 2021 acquisition, the trust offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of floating-rate senior secured loans and other corporate debt instruments.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on senior secured bank loans, which typically carry floating interest rates and enjoy priority over other debt in a borrower’s capital structure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.