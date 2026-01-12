Tema Etfs LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Tema Etfs LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $55,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melius Research upgraded JCI to a buy/strong?buy after a pullback — a direct analyst endorsement that can attract buyers and support the stock.

MarketBeat highlights JCI as one of three industrials positioned to benefit from multi?year increases in CapEx (infrastructure, energy, data centers) — a structural demand tailwind for building systems and controls that supports longer?term revenue growth.

Unusually large call option buying (big increase vs. average) signals bullish positioning from traders — this can amplify upside if catalysts (earnings/guidance) surprise to the upside.

Earnings preview coverage expects double?digit profit growth for the upcoming fiscal quarter — positive if achieved, but already partly priced in and a source of near?term volatility around the report.

Analysis pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha, Yahoo commentary) debate valuation after multi?year gains — helpful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst.

Zacks Research trimmed FY?2028 and Q1?2028 EPS estimates (and lowered FY?2028 outlook) — downward estimate revisions can pressure the stock by reducing forward earnings expectations.

Recent sharp intraday selloff (covered by AAII) — the prior large decline increases short?term risk and indicates heightened sensitivity to guidance/earnings, making the stock more volatile ahead of the report.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $110.87 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $148.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

