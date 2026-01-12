Sterneck Capital Management LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.96 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

