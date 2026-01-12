Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Stock Position Increased by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6,210.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:IR opened at $85.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $95.85.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $119,090.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at $979,896.39. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.11.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

