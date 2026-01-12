Nixon Capital LLC Takes $400,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for about 0.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 220.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 243,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $5,906,042.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,549.30. This represents a 55.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.