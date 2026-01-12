Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM Shares Sold by Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DFNM opened at $48.42 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

