Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

