Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 0.8% of Tema Etfs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in Quanta Services by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 185.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,209.67. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $422.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $473.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $457.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.10.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

