iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stake Increased by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 32.1%

Shares of IEFA opened at $92.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.