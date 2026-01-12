Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Strategent Financial LLC

Strategent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.